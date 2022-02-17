Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Bought by Van Den Berg Management I Inc.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 678,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust makes up about 1.8% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $9,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,468,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,060,000 after buying an additional 5,291,447 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,998,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,833,000 after purchasing an additional 318,526 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 67.4% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 756,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,442,000 after acquiring an additional 304,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 43.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 857,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,032,000 after acquiring an additional 261,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,788,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,186,000 after acquiring an additional 250,109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.90. The stock had a trading volume of 58,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,386. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.18. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $15.28.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

