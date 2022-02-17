Spore Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7,776.00 (SPORE)

Spore (CURRENCY:SPORE) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Spore coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Spore has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Spore has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and $7,776.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00039438 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00105834 BTC.

Spore Profile

Spore (CRYPTO:SPORE) is a coin. The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. “

Buying and Selling Spore

