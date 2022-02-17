Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Market Cap Reaches $2.67 Million

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.08 or 0.00217906 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00025630 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00025753 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.16 or 0.00435826 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00064044 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.