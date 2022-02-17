SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,498,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,457,280 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 4.37% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $139,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 207,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

SPIP opened at $29.98 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $32.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.20.

