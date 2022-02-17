SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3,318.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.3% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock traded up $1.92 on Thursday, reaching $176.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,853,599. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $178.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.04.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.