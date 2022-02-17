SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 3.3% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $14,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3,318.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.3% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $177.23. 897,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,853,599. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $178.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.04.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

