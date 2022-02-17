Space Cow Boy Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,866.00 (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 17th. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be purchased for about $11.55 or 0.00026778 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. Space Cow Boy has a total market capitalization of $377,115.51 and approximately $3,866.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00038347 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00106423 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Coin Profile

Space Cow Boy is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Space Cow Boy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Space Cow Boy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Space Cow Boy using one of the exchanges listed above.

