Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 383.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,319 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,905 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 85.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth $42,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.24.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.99. 155,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,901,218. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $38.66 and a one year high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day moving average is $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

