Southern (NYSE:SO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.500-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Southern also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.000-$4.300 EPS.

NYSE:SO opened at $64.20 on Thursday. Southern has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $69.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $68.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.44.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $4,465,812.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $66,905.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,610 shares of company stock worth $5,158,818 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SO. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Southern by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

