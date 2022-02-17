Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Trading 23.2% Higher

Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF)’s stock price traded up 23.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $1.97. 1,912 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 4,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48.

Source Energy Services Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and distribution of northern white frac sand. The company operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and Corporate. Its services include proppants, logistics, terminals, storage and transfer of chemicals, and field solutions.

