Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Issues Earnings Results

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.81, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SAH traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.62. 4,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,600. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 2.36.

SAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

