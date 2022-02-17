SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Cut to $344.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $351.00 to $344.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised SolarEdge Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $347.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $338.00 to $307.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $333.63.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $266.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 100.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $389.71.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total value of $1,235,744.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,793 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,601 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,334,000 after buying an additional 87,999 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,284,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,483,000 after purchasing an additional 297,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,980,000 after purchasing an additional 316,001 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 754,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 725,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

