Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Sodexo SA is a service provider company. Its operating segment includes On-site Services, Benefits & Rewards Services and Personal & Home Services. On-site Services delvers onsite customizable services, such as foodservices, design of workplaces, sterilization of medical devices, reception and cleaning services to Business & Administrations, Healthcare & Seniors and Education industries. Benefits & Rewards Services provides customizable services to business customers for engagement, recognition, work-life balance, travel and expense management, health and wellbeing. Personal & Home Services covers childcare services, designed to take care of the youngest children; concierge services, to enhance the development and well-being of the clients’ employees in the workplace; home care services for seniors and adults. Sodexo SA is based in France. “
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SDXAY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Sodexo Company Profile
Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.
