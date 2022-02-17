Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.88.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SQM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:SQM traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.15. 1,061,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,963. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.35 and its 200-day moving average is $55.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 5.40. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $71.50.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is presently 307.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter worth approximately $546,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 71.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

