Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SMFKY traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $55.20. 13,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,545. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.45. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $60.34.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from €58.00 ($65.91) to €60.00 ($68.18) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smurfit Kappa Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

