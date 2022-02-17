Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the January 15th total of 8,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SLAM opened at $9.72 on Thursday. Slam has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73.

Get Slam alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLAM. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slam in the third quarter valued at $46,804,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Slam in the second quarter valued at about $18,458,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in Slam in the second quarter valued at about $17,377,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Slam in the second quarter valued at about $14,537,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Slam in the second quarter valued at about $11,496,000.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.