Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Receives $89.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on SKY. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $518,785.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKY. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after purchasing an additional 12,539 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,463,000 after acquiring an additional 86,643 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,430,000 after acquiring an additional 17,991 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 44,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKY traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $74.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,889. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.37.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $534.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.80 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. Skyline Champion’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyline Champion will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

