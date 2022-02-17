Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) EVP Joseph A. Kimmell Sells 6,931 Shares

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $518,785.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SKY stock opened at $75.25 on Thursday. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 2.05.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $534.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

SKY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,135 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 40,168 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,966,000 after acquiring an additional 28,738 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.