SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Stock Position Raised by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SJW Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SJW Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SJW Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW stock opened at $64.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.45. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $73.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.78 and a 200-day moving average of $68.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

In other news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $160,242.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SJW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.33.

About SJW Group

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.