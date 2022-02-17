Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Short Interest Up 55.9% in January

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 893,100 shares, an increase of 55.9% from the January 15th total of 572,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 691,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 752.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 360,218 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 920,972 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 493,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 237,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000.

Get Sio Gene Therapies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sio Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, November 14th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Sio Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Sio Gene Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIOX remained flat at $$0.70 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 268,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,283. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71. Sio Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $51.35 million and a P/E ratio of -1.00.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.