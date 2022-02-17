Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 87.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,735 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 64,965 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,650,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,834,000 after purchasing an additional 276,195 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,387,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,817,000 after acquiring an additional 64,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,519,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,888,000 after acquiring an additional 345,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 47,122.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,478,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFNC opened at $29.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.72. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $25.84 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

In other Simmons First National news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $173,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

