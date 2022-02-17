Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Receives $26.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Similarweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Similarweb alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Similarweb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Similarweb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Similarweb by 2,440.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. 19.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Similarweb stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,956. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.85. Similarweb has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.