Silver Range Resources (CVE:SNG) Trading Up 12.5%

Silver Range Resources Ltd. (CVE:SNG)’s share price was up 12.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 27,433 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 23,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.44 million and a PE ratio of 6.75. The company has a current ratio of 39.97, a quick ratio of 39.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13.

Silver Range Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio comprises 40 mineral properties located in Nevada, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and the Yukon Territory.

