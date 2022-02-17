Signata Trading 5.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SATA)

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. Signata has a total market cap of $18.58 million and approximately $425,169.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Signata has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Signata coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001170 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Signata Coin Profile

Signata (SATA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,344,292 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Signata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

