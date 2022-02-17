Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on March 15th

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Shares of TSE SIA opened at C$15.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.99. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of C$12.72 and a 52 week high of C$16.85.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

SIA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Sienna Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Sienna Senior Living to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sienna Senior Living has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.75.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.