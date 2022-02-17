Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Short Interest Down 29.8% in January

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the January 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SIEGY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.35. 70,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $73.85 and a twelve month high of $89.66. The company has a market cap of $138.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.20.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 9.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $1.6665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIEGY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

