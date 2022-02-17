Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of SIEB opened at $2.30 on Monday. Siebert Financial has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $71.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of -0.70.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Siebert Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Siebert Financial by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Siebert Financial by 395.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 43,439 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Siebert Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Siebert Financial by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 29,931 shares in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

