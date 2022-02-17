Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of SIEB opened at $2.30 on Monday. Siebert Financial has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $71.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of -0.70.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter.
Siebert Financial Company Profile
Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.
