Short Interest in Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Grows By 56.0%

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, a growth of 56.0% from the January 15th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 417,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,352,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 269,177 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 12,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 33.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 593,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 147,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIM stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,539. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $5.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0342 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th.

About Templeton Global Income Fund

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

