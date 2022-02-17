Short Interest in Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Decreases By 35.3%

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TLPFY stock opened at $180.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.14. Teleperformance has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $229.47.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teleperformance from €420.00 ($477.27) to €440.00 ($500.00) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.00.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

