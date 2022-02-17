Short Interest in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Expands By 41.7%

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the January 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taylor Devices stock. Oppenheimer & Close LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37,855 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Taylor Devices worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TAYD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 million, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.85. Taylor Devices has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $12.43.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 4.00%.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing & arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs.

