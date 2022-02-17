Short Interest in Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Drops By 24.5%

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,200 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the January 15th total of 217,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 328.4 days.

PRRWF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.08.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRRWF traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.71. 360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.80.

Park Lawn Corp. provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Its products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

