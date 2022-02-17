Short Interest in Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Expands By 58.0%

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a growth of 58.0% from the January 15th total of 41,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 152,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Gold Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Gold Nevada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Paramount Gold Nevada by 874.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 362,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 325,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Paramount Gold Nevada by 73.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 28,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 55.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 119,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:PZG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.31. The company has a market cap of $28.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PZG shares. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target (down from $3.00) on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paramount Gold Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. Its projects include Sleeper Gold, Frost, and Grassy Mountain. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

