Short Interest in Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Increases By 60.0%

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

OLCLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised Oriental Land from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Oriental Land in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oriental Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of OLCLY traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,960. Oriental Land has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.41 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average is $32.05.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel.

