Short Interest in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Increases By 38.0%

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the January 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 607,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Open Text by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,366,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $505,287,000 after buying an additional 213,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Open Text by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,382,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,810,000 after purchasing an additional 108,628 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Open Text by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,353,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,160,000 after purchasing an additional 592,761 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Open Text by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,947,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,826,000 after purchasing an additional 244,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Open Text by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,025,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,228,000 after purchasing an additional 845,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

OTEX stock opened at $44.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.96. Open Text has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Open Text will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.54%.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

