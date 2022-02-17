Short Interest in Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) Declines By 22.8%

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 287,900 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the January 15th total of 372,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,879.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NUFMF remained flat at $$3.85 on Thursday. Nufarm has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $3.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.42.

About Nufarm

Nufarm Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of crop protection products. It operates through the Crop Protection and Seed Technologies segments. The Crop Protection segment deals with the manufacture and sale of crop protection products used by farmers to protect crops from damage caused by weeds, pests, and disease.

