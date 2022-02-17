Short Interest in Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) Declines By 22.8%

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 287,900 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the January 15th total of 372,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,879.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NUFMF remained flat at $$3.85 on Thursday. Nufarm has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $3.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.42.
About Nufarm
