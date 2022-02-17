Short Interest in MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Drops By 18.5%

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the January 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MDxHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MDxHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MDxHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in shares of MDxHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,643,000.

Get MDxHealth alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDXH. Oppenheimer began coverage on MDxHealth in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on MDxHealth in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on MDxHealth in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MDxHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

NASDAQ MDXH opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.08. MDxHealth has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $13.17.

MDxHealth Company Profile

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.