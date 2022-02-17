Short Interest in Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) Declines By 35.4%

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 247,000 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the January 15th total of 382,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of MRAI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.91. 120,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,577. Marpai has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.22.

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Edmundo Gonzalez purchased 17,500 shares of Marpai stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jane Cavalier purchased 5,730 shares of Marpai stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $25,326.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 28,230 shares of company stock valued at $120,477.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRAI. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Marpai during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marpai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marpai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marpai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marpai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marpai Company Profile

Marpai Inc is an AI-driven health tech company transforming third party administration in the self-funded market. Marpai Inc is based in TAMPA, Fla.

