Short Interest in Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) Declines By 35.4%

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 247,000 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the January 15th total of 382,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of MRAI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.91. 120,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,577. Marpai has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.22.
Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRAI. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Marpai during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marpai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marpai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marpai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marpai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Marpai Company Profile
Marpai Inc is an AI-driven health tech company transforming third party administration in the self-funded market. Marpai Inc is based in TAMPA, Fla.
