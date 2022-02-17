Short Interest in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Grows By 35.4%

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 518,300 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the January 15th total of 382,700 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 213,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ManTech International by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 729,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,224,000 after buying an additional 124,797 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 17.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 805,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,141,000 after purchasing an additional 121,661 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1,007.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 110,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,047,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,362,000 after purchasing an additional 94,965 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the fourth quarter valued at $6,732,000. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

MANT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America raised shares of ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair raised shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT opened at $81.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.78. ManTech International has a 1-year low of $66.91 and a 1-year high of $92.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.97.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

