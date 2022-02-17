Short Interest in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Increases By 59.4%

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 59.4% from the January 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
MNTX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.46. The company had a trading volume of 21,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,260. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.72 million, a P/E ratio of 106.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92. Manitex International has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $9.62.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Manitex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.
Manitex International Company Profile
Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Manitex International (MNTX)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.