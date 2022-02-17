Short Interest in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Increases By 59.4%

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 59.4% from the January 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MNTX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.46. The company had a trading volume of 21,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,260. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.72 million, a P/E ratio of 106.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92. Manitex International has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $9.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Manitex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Manitex International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 395,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Manitex International by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manitex International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 96,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Manitex International by 1,065.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Manitex International by 3,092.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

