Short Interest in Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Drops By 30.6%

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the January 15th total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRFC remained flat at $$26.00 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,270. Logan Ridge Finance has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.41. The firm has a market cap of $70.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Get Logan Ridge Finance alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRFC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter worth $734,000. 14.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Logan Ridge Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company that provides capital to lower middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $50 million and with revenues of at least $15 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace, defense, education, food, logistics, manufacturing, media, health care, and consumer and business services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Logan Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.