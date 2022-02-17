Short Interest in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Decreases By 20.0%

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 416,600 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 520,500 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 99,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 29,523 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 883,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,534,000 after purchasing an additional 50,795 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 70,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $566,000. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRMR stock opened at $3.94 on Thursday. Larimar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $69.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LRMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $30.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

