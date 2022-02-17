Short Interest in Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Expands By 69.0%

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 69.0% from the January 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

JAPSY opened at $10.43 on Thursday. Japan Airlines has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.62.

Japan Airlines Company Profile

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd. engages in scheduled and non-scheduled air transport, aerial work, and aircraft maintenance services. It operates through the Air Transport and Others segments. The Air Transport segment engages in air transport business, airport passenger service, ground handling service, maintenance service, cargo service, passenger transport service and airport area business.

