Short Interest in Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Expands By 69.0%

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 69.0% from the January 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
JAPSY opened at $10.43 on Thursday. Japan Airlines has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.62.
Japan Airlines Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Japan Airlines (JAPSY)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.