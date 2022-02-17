Short Interest in Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) Rises By 34.2%

Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 399,900 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the January 15th total of 297,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 412,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IREN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,309,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $7,194,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $4,456,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $3,602,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $3,234,000.
NASDAQ:IREN traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,756. Iris Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.71.
Iris Energy Company Profile
Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.
