Short Interest in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Decreases By 17.9%

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the January 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock opened at $8.86 on Thursday. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $10.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.23.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.
