Short Interest in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Decreases By 17.9%

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the January 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock opened at $8.86 on Thursday. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $10.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,017,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 13,174 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 699,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 61,826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 462,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 41,146 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

