Short Interest in iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Decreases By 44.1%

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the January 15th total of 146,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 472,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of ITHUF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 141,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,210. iAnthus Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.22.
iAnthus Capital Company Profile
