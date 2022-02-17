Short Interest in Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Declines By 21.3%

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 462,100 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the January 15th total of 587,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:HUIZ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 168 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,214. Huize has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $70.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Huize had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The company had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Huize by 201.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 369,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 247,056 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Huize during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Huize by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 907,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 217,222 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Huize by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 17,879 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huize during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 3.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huize

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

