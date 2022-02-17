Short Interest in Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Declines By 21.3%

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 462,100 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the January 15th total of 587,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NASDAQ:HUIZ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 168 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,214. Huize has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $70.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.
Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Huize had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The company had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter.
About Huize
Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huize (HUIZ)
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
- 3 Medical Device Companies for the Long-Term Investor
- Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) Could Be The Comeback Story Of The Year
Receive News & Ratings for Huize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.