Short Interest in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Increases By 36.2%

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the January 15th total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 21.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Groupon in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Groupon by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 750.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the third quarter worth about $91,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

NASDAQ GRPN opened at $26.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.05. Groupon has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 2.30.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

