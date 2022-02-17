Short Interest in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Rises By 62.9%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 295,200 shares, a growth of 62.9% from the January 15th total of 181,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 397.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GP opened at $6.60 on Thursday. GreenPower Motor has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.30. The firm has a market cap of $147.27 million, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 5.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.86.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GP. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital raised shares of GreenPower Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

