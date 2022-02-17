Short Interest in Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GKIT) Declines By 36.9%

Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GKIT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the January 15th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:GKIT traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 77,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,289. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. Greenkraft has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.24.

GreenKraft, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. Its products and services include commercial forward cabin trucks that run on alternative fuels such as compressed natural gas or liquefied propane gas, conversion of existing vehicles, and alternative fuel engines.

