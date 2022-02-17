Short Interest in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Rises By 33.5%

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the January 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 919,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 489.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 231.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.36. The stock had a trading volume of 65,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,079. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.07. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $21.07 and a 12 month high of $32.37.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.467 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

